Amauri Hardy scores 25 to lead UNLV past Abilene Christian 72-58
The Rebels outscored the Wildcats 22-8 over the final 9:42 after Abilene Christian had tied the game at 50.
Amauri Hardy scored 25 points to lead UNLV to a 72-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The Rebels (2-3) broke a three-game losing streak by defeating Abilene Christian (1-3).
