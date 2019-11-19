58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Basketball

Amauri Hardy scores 25 to lead UNLV past Abilene Christian 72-58

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2019 - 8:52 pm
 

Amauri Hardy scored 25 points to lead UNLV to a 72-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels (2-3) broke a three-game losing streak by defeating Abilene Christian (1-3).

UNLV outscored the Wildcats 22-8 over the final 9:42 after Abilene Christian had tied the game at 50.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV falls 60-56 in OT to Kansas State
By / RJ

Xavier Sneed’s 12-footer with 28.9 seconds left in overtime put Kansas State up for good, and the Wildcats went on to beat UNLV 60-56 on Saturday at the Thomas Mack Center.

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber, left, gestures as players celebrate during the first half ...
UNLV faces rebuilt Kansas State
By / RJ

The three leading scorers from the Kansas State team that captured a share of the Big 12 Conference championship are gone. UNLV plays the in-transition Wildcats on Saturday.