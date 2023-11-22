56°F
UNLV Basketball

Another slow start dooms UNLV to second consecutive loss

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 5:35 pm
 
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another slow start and poor shooting sent UNLV to its second consecutive loss, 82-65 to Richmond in the Sunshine Slam on Tuesday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Junior guard Jackie Johnson III led the Rebels (2-3) with 17 points.

The Spiders improved to 3-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

