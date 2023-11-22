Another slow start dooms UNLV to second consecutive loss
The Sunshine Slam ended on a sour note for UNLV, as the Rebels lost to Richmond in their second game of the tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Another slow start and poor shooting sent UNLV to its second consecutive loss, 82-65 to Richmond in the Sunshine Slam on Tuesday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Junior guard Jackie Johnson III led the Rebels (2-3) with 17 points.
The Spiders improved to 3-2.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.