Another slow start dooms UNLV to second consecutive loss

The Sunshine Slam ended on a sour note for UNLV, as the Rebels lost to Richmond in their second game of the tournament in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger watches his team during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Another slow start and poor shooting sent UNLV to its second consecutive loss, 82-65 to Richmond in the Sunshine Slam on Tuesday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Junior guard Jackie Johnson III led the Rebels (2-3) with 17 points.

The Spiders improved to 3-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

