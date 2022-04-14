72°F
Another UNLV basketball assistant leaves Rebels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2022 - 2:06 pm
 
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger, right, and assistant coach Tim Buckley guide the team duri ...
UNLV Rebels head coach Kevin Kruger, right, and assistant coach Tim Buckley guide the team during a time out in the second half of a season opener NCAA menÕs basketball game against the Gardner Webb Runnin Bulldogs at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV assistant coach Tim Buckley is leaving the team after three seasons, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Buckley, who arrived in April 2019 as part of coach T.J. Otzelberger’s staff and was retained by current coach Kevin Kruger, will leave to become an assistant at South Carolina for coach Lamont Paris.

Buckley is the second member of the UNLV staff to leave the Rebels this offseason. Former assistant Carlin Hartman was hired away to become Florida’s associate head coach two weeks ago.

Before arriving at UNLV, Buckley spent two years as a scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves and nine years as an assistant and later associate head coach for Tom Crean at Indiana.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

