Another UNLV basketball assistant leaves Rebels
Tim Buckley will leave after three seasons to take an assistant coaching position at South Carolina, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
UNLV assistant coach Tim Buckley is leaving the team after three seasons, a UNLV spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Buckley, who arrived in April 2019 as part of coach T.J. Otzelberger’s staff and was retained by current coach Kevin Kruger, will leave to become an assistant at South Carolina for coach Lamont Paris.
Buckley is the second member of the UNLV staff to leave the Rebels this offseason. Former assistant Carlin Hartman was hired away to become Florida’s associate head coach two weeks ago.
Before arriving at UNLV, Buckley spent two years as a scout for the Minnesota Timberwolves and nine years as an assistant and later associate head coach for Tom Crean at Indiana.
