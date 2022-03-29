Another UNLV basketball player declares for NBA draft

Junior Donovan Williams, UNLV’s second-leading scorer, is declaring for the NBA draft. He has two years of college eligibility remaining if he decides to return.

UNLV wing Donovan Williams is declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. The University of Texas transfer, who just finished his junior season, will sign with an NCAA-certified agent, according to an announcement made via social media Tuesday.

Williams still has two years of eligibility remaining, his normal senior season and an extra season granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic, if he decides to return to college.

“Thank you Las Vegas,” he wrote. “All I ever needed was an opportunity.”

Williams was UNLV’s second-leading scorer behind senior Bryce Hamilton, who declared for the NBA draft Monday. Williams averaged 12.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting, including a 43.6 percent mark from 3-point range — the most efficient on the team. Williams missed several games with a knee injury, but was named Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year by the media.

The draft will take place June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

