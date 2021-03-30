73°F
UNLV Basketball

Another UNLV basketball player enters NCAA transfer portal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2021 - 8:16 pm
 
Updated March 29, 2021 - 8:17 pm
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius ( ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) drives against Utah State Aggies center Trevin Dorius (32) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots a corner three over Air Force Falcons guard Amek ...
UNLV Rebels guard David Jenkins Jr. (5) shoots a corner three over Air Force Falcons guard Ameka Akaya (11) in the second half during the opening round of the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

David Jenkins Jr. on Monday became the seventh UNLV basketball player to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

And perhaps the most consequential.

Jenkins was a fixture in the Rebels’ rotation, averaging 29.2 minutes and 14.8 points as a junior guard in 2020-21. He shot 39.9 percent from the field, including 40.9 percent from 3-point range.

He made a team-high 74 3-pointers.

Jenkins played at South Dakota State under former UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger, who recruited him as a transfer in 2019. He sat out the 2019-20 season per NCAA transfer rules and was projected to be the Mountain West Newcomer of the Year by the league’s media in the annual preseason poll.

Jenkins averaged 19.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting and 45.3 percent 3-point shooting in 2018-19 at South Dakota State in the Summit League. But he was not as productive in the Mountain West and struggled defensively against the league’s superior competition.

Still, his departure leaves a void on the perimeter. He’s the third rotation player to leave the program, joining guard Caleb Grill and forward Devin Tillis, who both entered the transfer portal last week.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

