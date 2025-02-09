Balanced Lady Rebels dominate New Mexico — PHOTOS
The first-place UNLV women’s basketball team had five players score in double figures in an easy victory over New Mexico on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.
Aaliyah Alexander had 15 points to lead five double-figure scorers for the UNLV women’s basketball team in its 90-65 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.
Meadow Roland had 13 points, a game-high nine rebounds and no turnovers for the Lady Rebels (19-5, 11-1 Mountain West), who went ahead to stay 2:05 into the first quarter of their third straight win and 12th in 13 games.
Kiara Jackson added 13 points and Alyssa Brown 11 points and seven rebounds, helping UNLV to a 41-32 edge on the boards. The Lady Rebels had a 38-14 advantage in points in the paint.
Destinee Hooks scored 15 points and Alyssa Hargrove 13 for the Lobos (13-12, 6-6), who shot 35.4 percent despite making 15 of 32 3-point tries in their fifth straight loss. New Mexico was 8-for-33 on 2-point shots.
Alexander hit all 10 of her free throws, and UNLV finished 24-for-27 at the line while improving to 13-1 at home. New Mexico attempted only seven free throws, making four.
The Lady Rebels, who shot 51.8 percent, led 38-20 at halftime and 68-45 entering the fourth quarter.
UNLV next hosts San Diego State, which handed the Lady Rebels their only Mountain West loss (59-58 on Jan. 25), at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.