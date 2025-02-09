Balanced Lady Rebels dominate New Mexico — PHOTOS

UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) elevates for a basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) elevates for a basket around New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) is swarmed by UNLV defenders as she attempts to make a move during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The UNLV bench erupts after another three-point basket against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) blocks a shot attempt by New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) with UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) behind during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts to drive past New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos forward Hulda Joaquim (14), UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) and New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) attempt to secure a rebound during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to return a rebound for a basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Hulda Joaquim (14) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) splits the defense of New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) and guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) goes over New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) for a shot attempt during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) extends for a rebound over the New Mexico Lobos defense during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV fans cheer on the team against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks for a rebound against New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) makes a reavers layup against New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury argues a foul call on his team against UNLV during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) reaches in to attempt a steal on UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) lays in the ball after moving past New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) has her hand pushed on a block attempt by New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots over New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque continues to instruct her players ask they leave a timeout against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) posts up for a basket over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) receives a pass with New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) over her back during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) releases a three-point basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Kenadee Winfrey (2) gets off a shot over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) releases a three-point basket as New Mexico Lobos guard Drew Jordon (15) arrives late during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images