60°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
UNLV Basketball

Balanced Lady Rebels dominate New Mexico — PHOTOS

UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) elevates for a basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro ...
UNLV forward Meadow Roland (32) elevates for a basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) elevates for a basket around New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padi ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) elevates for a basket around New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) is swarmed by UNLV defenders as she attempts to make ...
New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) is swarmed by UNLV defenders as she attempts to make a move during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The UNLV bench erupts after another three-point basket against the New Mexico Lobos during the ...
The UNLV bench erupts after another three-point basket against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) blocks a shot attempt by New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland ( ...
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) blocks a shot attempt by New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) with UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) behind during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro ...
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro ...
UNLV forward McKinna Brackens (21) sets up for a shot over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts to drive past New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) d ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) attempts to drive past New Mexico Lobos guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos forward Hulda Joaquim (14), UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) and New Mexico Lobos g ...
New Mexico Lobos forward Hulda Joaquim (14), UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) and New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) attempt to secure a rebound during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to return a rebound for a basket over New Mexico Lobos ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks to return a rebound for a basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Hulda Joaquim (14) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) splits the defense of New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks ( ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) splits the defense of New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) and guard Nayli Padilla (11) during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) goes over New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) for a sho ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) goes over New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) for a shot attempt during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) extends for a rebound over the New Mexico Lobos defense during the ...
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) extends for a rebound over the New Mexico Lobos defense during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV fans cheer on the team against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their women's ...
UNLV fans cheer on the team against the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks for a rebound against New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee H ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) looks for a rebound against New Mexico Lobos guard Destinee Hooks (3) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) makes a reavers layup against New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargro ...
UNLV guard Kiara Jackson (3) makes a reavers layup against New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury argues a foul call on his team against UNLV during th ...
New Mexico Lobos head coach Mike Bradbury argues a foul call on his team against UNLV during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) reaches in to attempt a steal on UNLV forward Aly ...
New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) reaches in to attempt a steal on UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) lays in the ball after moving past New Mexico Lobos forward Amhy ...
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) lays in the ball after moving past New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the domi ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the domi ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque instructs her players to keep talking to each other as the dominate the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) has her hand pushed on a block attempt by New Mexico Lobos fo ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) has her hand pushed on a block attempt by New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots over New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) dur ...
UNLV guard Aaliyah Alexander (25) shoots over New Mexico Lobos forward Amhyia Moreland (24) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque continues to instruct her players ask they leave a timeout agai ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque continues to instruct her players ask they leave a timeout against the New Mexico Lobos during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) posts up for a basket over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargr ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) posts up for a basket over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) receives a pass with New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) o ...
UNLV forward Alyssa Brown (44) receives a pass with New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) over her back during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) releases a three-point basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Pa ...
UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson (33) releases a three-point basket over New Mexico Lobos forward Paris Lauro (10) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Kenadee Winfrey (2) gets off a shot over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) ...
UNLV guard Kenadee Winfrey (2) gets off a shot over New Mexico Lobos guard Alyssa Hargrove (4) during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) releases a three-point basket as New Mexico Lobos guard Drew Jordon ...
UNLV guard Elli Guiney (22) releases a three-point basket as New Mexico Lobos guard Drew Jordon (15) arrives late during the second half of their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque thanks the crowd for their support against the New Mexico Lobos ...
UNLV head coach Lindy La Rocque thanks the crowd for their support against the New Mexico Lobos and to return for next game after their women's basketball game at the Cox Pavilion on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025 in Las Vegas . (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
UNLV guard Jaden Henley (10) gets inside of Wyoming Cowboys forward Matija Belic (7) for a bask ...
Rebels snap 5-game losing streak against team that started it
UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger has words for the referee after another no call against the Boise ...
Graney: ‘It obviously starts with me,’ Kevin Kruger says of UNLV’s woes
‘Have to move on’: Rebels suffer 5th straight defeat — PHOTOS
Rebels basketball coach Kevin Kruger reacts during a game against the New Mexico Lobos at the T ...
UNLV looks to avenge blowout loss to Boise State
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2025 - 5:05 pm
 

Aaliyah Alexander had 15 points to lead five double-figure scorers for the UNLV women’s basketball team in its 90-65 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Cox Pavilion.

Meadow Roland had 13 points, a game-high nine rebounds and no turnovers for the Lady Rebels (19-5, 11-1 Mountain West), who went ahead to stay 2:05 into the first quarter of their third straight win and 12th in 13 games.

Kiara Jackson added 13 points and Alyssa Brown 11 points and seven rebounds, helping UNLV to a 41-32 edge on the boards. The Lady Rebels had a 38-14 advantage in points in the paint.

Destinee Hooks scored 15 points and Alyssa Hargrove 13 for the Lobos (13-12, 6-6), who shot 35.4 percent despite making 15 of 32 3-point tries in their fifth straight loss. New Mexico was 8-for-33 on 2-point shots.

Alexander hit all 10 of her free throws, and UNLV finished 24-for-27 at the line while improving to 13-1 at home. New Mexico attempted only seven free throws, making four.

The Lady Rebels, who shot 51.8 percent, led 38-20 at halftime and 68-45 entering the fourth quarter.

UNLV next hosts San Diego State, which handed the Lady Rebels their only Mountain West loss (59-58 on Jan. 25), at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES