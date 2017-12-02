Breaking down the UNLV-Arizona game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) passes the ball during their basketball game against Florida A&M at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Arizona at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring combined to shoot 5-of-29 in Wednesday’s 77-68 overtime loss at Northern Iowa, but Kris Clyburn scored 20 points. Johnson has generally played well, and Mooring is capable of getting hot at any time. Findlay Prep product Allonzo Trier leads the Wildcats with 23.1 points per game, and Parker Jackson-Cartwright led the Pac-12 Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio last season at 3.09, and he has only two giveaways in the past two games.

Edge: Arizona

Frontcourt

Arizona goes with two 7-footers inside, including Deandre Ayton, a top pro prospect. He averages 19.3 points and 11.6 rebounds. It will be a great matchup with UNLV’s Brandon McCoy, which will attract 25 NBA scouts representing 21 teams for this game. McCoy averages 18.6 points and 12.1 rebounds, and needs more than the five shots he took at Northern Iowa.

Edge: Arizona

Bench

The Rebels have received quality play from their reserves, with Tervell Beck, Amauri Hardy and Anthony Smith each having standout moments. Arizona isn’t afraid to go deep into its bench, either.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

This should have the feel of a big-game atmosphere, and the home crowd should boost the Rebels. They also should be refocused after suffering their first loss of the season.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

Arizona -4½; total 157

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.