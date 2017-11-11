ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Breaking down the UNLV-Florida A&M basketball game

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2017 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated November 11, 2017 - 2:38 pm

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Florida A&M at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

UNLV finally has a true point guard, and Jordan Johnson will get his teammates involved. Last season’s point guard, Jovan Mooring, became the team leader and will be counted on to continue that role as he plays both guard positions. FAMU’s Marcus Barham scored 10 points in the Rattlers’ 67-51 loss at Grand Canyon on Friday, but also committed seven turnovers.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

With the additions of Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston, this is a category the Rebels should have the advantage in most games, and Saturday won’t be any different. Forward Desmond Williams, who had 15 points and eight rebounds against Grand Canyon, is the Rattlers’ best player.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Rebels didn’t have a lot of depth last season, but that shouldn’t be an issue this time with promising players such as Anthonh Smith and Cheikh Mbacke Diong. Coach Marvin Menzies hopes to go at least nine deep on a regular basis, and games like this one should be a great opportunity to see how different players respond in a game situation.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

It’s a tough spot for FAMU, which plays the second of back-to-back games far away from home. Especially given UNLV will try to push the pace, the Rattlers might not have much left by the second half.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNLV -23½; total 144

