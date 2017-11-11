Breaking down the UNLV-Florida A&M basketball game

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Florida A&M at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) shoots for a point past Alaska Nanooks forward Michael Kluting during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) shoots for a point past Alaska Nanooks forward Michael Kluting during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies talks with UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) during an exhibition basketball game against the the Alaska Nanooks at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) goes up for a point against the Alaska Nanooks during an exhibition basketball game at the Thomas & Mack, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. UNLV defeated the Nanooks 97-73. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Florida A&M at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

UNLV finally has a true point guard, and Jordan Johnson will get his teammates involved. Last season’s point guard, Jovan Mooring, became the team leader and will be counted on to continue that role as he plays both guard positions. FAMU’s Marcus Barham scored 10 points in the Rattlers’ 67-51 loss at Grand Canyon on Friday, but also committed seven turnovers.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

With the additions of Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston, this is a category the Rebels should have the advantage in most games, and Saturday won’t be any different. Forward Desmond Williams, who had 15 points and eight rebounds against Grand Canyon, is the Rattlers’ best player.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Rebels didn’t have a lot of depth last season, but that shouldn’t be an issue this time with promising players such as Anthonh Smith and Cheikh Mbacke Diong. Coach Marvin Menzies hopes to go at least nine deep on a regular basis, and games like this one should be a great opportunity to see how different players respond in a game situation.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

It’s a tough spot for FAMU, which plays the second of back-to-back games far away from home. Especially given UNLV will try to push the pace, the Rattlers might not have much left by the second half.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNLV -23½; total 144

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.