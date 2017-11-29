Breaking down the UNLV-Northern Iowa game

UNLV's guard Jordan Johnson (24) drives to the basket past Prairie View A&M's Dennis Jones (11) and Zachary Hamilton (14) during their basketball game at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. Wednesday:

Backcourt

Jordan Johnson has unquestionably been one of the keys to the Rebels’ 6-0 start. His passing ability (averages 8 assists) isn’t surprising, but scoring 15.8 points per game was unexpected. Jovan Mooring averages 15.3 points for the Rebels and Kris Clyburn 9. Northern Iowa’s guards also are talented, and freshman Tywhon Pickford averages 10.9 points and 11 rebounds. He was named Missouri Valley Conference newcomer of the week. The Panthers also start Juwan McCloud (12.7 points) and Isaiah Brown (7).

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

UNLV freshman Brandon McCoy entered the season with enormous expectations and has lived up to them to this point. He was named MVP of the MGM Resorts Main Event last week and Mountain West player of the week. He averages 20.2 points and 13 rebounds. Shakur Juiston also averages a double-double, with 13.2 points and 13 rebounds per game. Bennett Koch averages 15.1 points and 8 rebounds for the Panthers and Clint Karlson is at 6.7 and 6.4.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Both teams aren’t afraid to go to their reserves, who have come through with quality play. This is the Rebels’ first true road game, however, and it will be a challenge for freshmen Tervell Beck and Amauri Hardy and junior college transfer Anthony Smith to continue their promising early play in what should be an electric atmosphere.

Edge: Northern Iowa

Intangibles

The McLeod Center seats just more than 7,000, and the band-box atmosphere won’t be easy for the Rebels. Northern Iowa also comes in at 5-2, with its losses to North Carolina and Villanova. Not exactly a walk-over for the Rebels.

Edge: Northern Iowa

Betting line

Northern Iowa -1; total 142½

