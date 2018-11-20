Breaking down the UNLV-Pacific game

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Pacific at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Nevada's Jordan Brown locks up with Pacific's Anthoney Townes as they wait for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Pacific at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

BACKCOURT

Jahlil Tripp and Roberto Gallinat combine to average 22.3 points for the Tigers. UNLV could wind up outplaying Pacific’s backcourt this game, especially if Noah Robotham and Kris Clyburn get going, but the Tigers have been more consistent.

Edge: Pacific

FRONTCOURT

Shakur Juiston played like the Shakur Juiston of last season when he finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Friday’s 74-61 victory over Oakland. Mbacke Diong added 12 points and eight rebounds. Pacific’s Anthony Townes averages 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

Amauri Hardy played well as the No. 2 point guard against Oakland, and he was one of four reserves with a positive plus/minus rating. The Tigers’ top player off the bench is guard Lafayette Dorsey, who averages 9.8 points, but they don’t go deep into their rotation.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Pacific has improved under third-year coach Damon Stoudamire, a former NBA veteran who has the Tigers off to a 3-1 start. All the pressure, though, is on UNLV to win, even if the betting line is somewhat tight.

Edge: Pacific

BOTTOM LINE

Betting line: UNLV -6

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.