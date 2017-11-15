Breaking down the UNLV-Prairie View A&M basketball game

A closer look at the UNLV basketball game against Prairie View A&M, which tips off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) fights for the ball against Florida A&M's Javonni Harrell (11) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Anthony Smith (2) dunks against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels' guard Jordan Johnson (24) goes to the basket as Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) defends during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball past Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Jordan Johnson (24) drives the ball against Florida A&M's Kamron Reaves (2) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Tervell Beck (14) waits for a clear shot as Florida A&M's Isaiah Martin (34) defends during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Florida A&M's Desmond Williams (0) and Isaiah Martin (34) guard UNLV's Shakur Juiston (10) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) dunks against Florida A&M during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Florida A&M's Brendon Myles (20) defends as UNLV's Jovan Mooring (30) looks to shoot during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV's Amauri Hardy (3) passes the ball past Florida A&M's Nasir Core (5) during their basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

BACKCOURT

Zachary Hamilton, the best and most experienced player for the Panthers, is off to a good start. Veteran Troy Thompson can really shoot, and they’ve had help from junior college transfer Gary Blackston to form a solid foundation. UNLV’s Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring are just on another level.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

This is where Prairie View could be overmatched. Undersized forwards Iwin Ellis and J.D. Wallace will have to find a way to contain Shakur Juiston and Brandon McCoy, who combined for 44 points and 28 rebounds in the opener.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

The Rebels appear to have depth this season. Tervell Beck, Amauri Hardy and Anthony Smith were active and productive with their minutes against Florida A&M. Prairie View goes about 12 deep, including double-digit scorer Dennis Jones coming off the bench. Also, former UNLV player and Foothill High player Austin Starr plays about 20 minutes a game. It’s just a different level.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Prairie View is in the midst of a 13-game trip to start the season. The brutal travel schedule is a stark reality for many low-major programs who take paydays to play games on the road that help fund athletic budgets. It’s just not conducive to racking up wins. On the positive side, the Panthers’ time in Las Vegas will include a team meal and bonding session at Starr’s home.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNR -18; total 149.5

