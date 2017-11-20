ad-fullscreen
UNLV Basketball

Breaking down the UNLV-Rice basketball game

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal
Breaking down the UNLV basketball game against Rice at 7 p.m. Monday at T-Mobile Arena:

BACKCOURT

There is no doubt guard play is the strength of this Rice team. Ako Adams has been solid at the point in replacing star Marcus Evans, who followed former coach Mike Rhoades to Virginia Commonwealth. Connor Cashaw has been the leading scorer this season at 17.3 points per game. They draw a difficult assignment in Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring, even though Johnson is coming off a somewhat disappointing effort after two great games to start the year.

Edge: UNLV

FRONTCOURT

The Owls will be at a huge disadvantage up front. A mass exodus of players after the coaching change included star Egor Koulechov, who would have been a great test for Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston. Instead, the undersized group of Bishop Mency, Robert Martin and Austin Meyer will do what they can to compete on the boards and in the paint. It may not go well.

Edge: UNLV

BENCH

A.J. Lapray, a graduate transfer from Pepperdine who began his career at Oregon, provides a nice boost off the bench for the Owls. Malik Osborne is a solid rebounder and Dylan Jones showed some ability as an inside presence at Penn in his brief stretches of staying healthy.

Edge: UNLV

INTANGIBLES

Rhoades had Rice on its way to becoming a power in Conference USA. That’s one of the reasons he was tabbed to return to a gig he coveted at VCU. His departure left the program in good hands with Scott Pera, but a flood of talent walked out the door behind Rhoades. It will take Pera some time to get things going again. The Rebels have to be feeling very confident after three straight blowout wins.

Edge: UNLV

BETTING LINE

UNLV -16; total 155

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com or 702-277-8028. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

