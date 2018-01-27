Breaking down the UNLV-San Diego State game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:
Backcourt
Point guard Jordan Johnson has been a more aggressive scorer for UNLV, reaching double figures in seven consecutive games and averaging 14.2 for the season. Jovan Mooring needs to have one of his big shooting nights for the Rebels have a real chance to win. San Francisco transfer Devin Watson averages 13.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Aztecs, and teammate Trey Kell averages 10.8 points and 3.5 assists.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
UNLV unveiled the two-guard, three-forward look in the second half Tuesday at Fresno State, and the Rebels likely will go back to it against the Aztecs. They will be a tough matchup against inside for UNLV, which badly needs Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston to play more like they did early in the season. San Diego State outrebounds opponents by an average of 5.4 per game.
Edge: San Diego State
Bench
Eleven Aztecs have averaged double digits in minutes played, though that’s a little misleading. Still, San Diego State is going with essentially an eight-man rotation, bringing players such as Jeremy Hemsley (7.3 points) off the bench.
Edge: San Diego State
Intangibles
The Aztecs have won 11 in a row in this series. Until that ends, San Diego State will own the mental advantage.
Edge: San Diego State
Betting line
Pick ‘em; total 158½
