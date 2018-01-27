Breaking down the UNLV-San Diego State game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Colorado State center Nico Carvacho and UNLV guard Jordan Johnson, right, jump for the ball during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Austin Humphreys/The Coloradoan via AP)

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

Point guard Jordan Johnson has been a more aggressive scorer for UNLV, reaching double figures in seven consecutive games and averaging 14.2 for the season. Jovan Mooring needs to have one of his big shooting nights for the Rebels have a real chance to win. San Francisco transfer Devin Watson averages 13.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Aztecs, and teammate Trey Kell averages 10.8 points and 3.5 assists.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

UNLV unveiled the two-guard, three-forward look in the second half Tuesday at Fresno State, and the Rebels likely will go back to it against the Aztecs. They will be a tough matchup against inside for UNLV, which badly needs Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston to play more like they did early in the season. San Diego State outrebounds opponents by an average of 5.4 per game.

Edge: San Diego State

Bench

Eleven Aztecs have averaged double digits in minutes played, though that’s a little misleading. Still, San Diego State is going with essentially an eight-man rotation, bringing players such as Jeremy Hemsley (7.3 points) off the bench.

Edge: San Diego State

Intangibles

The Aztecs have won 11 in a row in this series. Until that ends, San Diego State will own the mental advantage.

Edge: San Diego State

Betting line

Pick ‘em; total 158½

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.