Breaking down the UNLV-Utah State game

Breaking down UNLV's basketball game against Utah State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Utah State at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

Utah State’s Koby McEwen was last season’s Mountain West Freshman of the Year, and he’s back averaging 14.3 points. Teamate Sam Merrill averages 15.1 points. Look for a bounce-back game from UNLV’s Jovan Mooring, who took only two shots Wednesday at San Jose State, but averages 14.3 points.

Edge: Utah State

Frontcourt

This shouldn’t be a close matchup with UNLV putting on the floor Brandon McCoy (19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds) and Shakur Juiston (15.7, 10.4), but McCoy hasn’t seemed himself the past couple of weeks. If McCoy, who has been battling an illness this week, gets it going, the Rebels should dominate inside.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Not having Cheickna Dembele (concussion) and Anthony Smith (ankle) has really hurt UNLV’s depth. Dembele, though, has been cleared, and Smith practiced Friday and appeared set to go. The Rebels also have valuable reserves in Amauri Hardy, Tervell Beck and Cheikh Mbacke Diong.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

UNLV has played much more tentatively recently as opponents have figured out how to attack its weaknesses. Don’t expect that to change with a confident Utah State team coming in off a 81-79 overtime victory over Fresno State.

Edge: Utah State

Betting line

UNLV -9½; total 154

