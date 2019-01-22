Breaking down Tuesday’s UNLV-New Mexico game

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against New Mexico at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

New Mexico head coach Paul Weir talks with an official during an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State guard J.D. Paige (22) lays up the ball past New Mexico forward Carlton Bragg (35) during an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) gestures to a teammate in the first half of the basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts in the first half of the basketball game against the San Jose State Spartans at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a shot against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) reacts after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against New Mexico at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

Noah Robotham’s defense on New Mexico’s Anthony Mathis was a key reason UNLV won the Jan. 8 meeting 80-69. Since the Rebels went to a three-guard offense for Mountain West play, those players are averaging 38.6 points. Robotham and Amauri Hardy have 63 assists and 11 assists over that span, and Kris Clyburn averages 6.2 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Kansas transfer Carlton Bragg averages 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in New Mexico’s guard-heavy offense. The Rebels have outrebounded all but one opponent and are second nationally with 15.3 offensive rebounds per game. Joel Ntambwe averages 12.9 points and has made 41.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Lobos coach Paul Weir switches his lineup from game to game, so starters are reserves and vice versa. That means a lot of players contribute, and each is expected to play as a starter. UNLV also has gone deep into its lineup, even relying on local walkons Nick Blair and Marvin Coleman to provide key minutes.

Edge: New Mexico

Intangibles

The Lobos will enter the Thomas & Mack intent on getting revenge for losing at home to the Rebels. How UNLV handles what could be an early surge will help dictate how the game plays out.

Edge: New Mexico

Betting line

UNLV -6; total 159½

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.