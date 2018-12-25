Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Bucknell University at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) dribbles the ball as Brigham Young Cougars forward Dalton Nixon (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) tries to shoot over Hawaii center Dawson Carper (44) and guard Eddie Stansberry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Backcourt

Bucknell guards Kimbal Mackenzie and Avi Toomer dealt with injuries last season, and both are showing what they can do when healthy. Mackenzie leads the Bison with 15 points per game, and Toomer is averaging 9.5. Kris Clyburn leads UNLV with a 13-point average.

Edge: Bucknell

Frontcourt

The Rebels should have the advantage here nearly every time they take the court. Joel Ntambwe has three double-doubles in a row, and Mbacke Diong averages 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Bucknell’s Nate Sestina has 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

One day, Tervell Beck will again get off the Rebels’ bench, but whatever is keeping him there makes UNLV a little thinner. Still, the Rebels get the edge here, particularly with Amauri Hardy playing more like a starter with 12.5 points per game. Center Paul Newman (not the actor/racer/salad maker) is the Bison’s top reserve at 5.8 points per game.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Rebels have mysteriously long stretches when they can’t score even if undefended, but they go on other runs that make them competitive with most teams. Bucknell is trying to find itself as well, coming off an 82-65 loss to Texas Christian.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -3; total 147½

