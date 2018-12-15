Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against BYU

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Brigham Young at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball up court as UC Riverside Highlanders forward Zac Watson (11) defends during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) brings the ball up court against UC Riverside Highlanders guard Dominick Pickett (22) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Brigham Young at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena:

Backcourt

BYU starts a four-guard offense, with TJ Haws averaging 17.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds. The other three also contribute 7.8 to 10.8 points. The Rebels’ guards have struggled to find consistency and will be pressured to make outside shots.

Edge: BYU

Frontcourt

Though the Cougars start one forward, he’s a good one. Yoeli Childs averages 22.8 points and 10.9 rebounds. The Rebels could be without starter Shakur Juiston (10.8 points, 8.8 rebounds) because of a knee injury.

Edge: BYU

Bench

If the Rebels have a talent advantage, it’s here. A good argument could be made that Amauri Hardy (10.4 points) should be starting at point guard. BYU’s Nick Emery is still working his way back from suspension for breaking NCAA rules and will need to play his way into form.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

There could be more BYU fans than UNLV supporters, and the Cougars are playing better with a three-game winning streak that includes victories over Utah State and Utah. The Rebels are trying to end a three-game slide.

Edge: BYU

Betting line

BYU -5½; total 153

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.