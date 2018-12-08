Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at Illinois

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday at State Farm Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) looks for an open pass against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) dunks the ball for a score against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) is pressure by Valparaiso Crusaders guard Ryan Fazekas (35) and center Jaume Sorolla (14) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) turns for an offensive foul against UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes up for a basket against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) makes a pass under pressure from Valparaiso Crusaders center Derrik Smits (21) and guard Deion Lavender (2) during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) saves the ball from going out of bounds against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) moves the ball in front of Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard Dre Marin (4) in the first half of their NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Breaking down UNLV’s game against Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday at State Farm Center:

Backcourt

Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Aaron Jordan combine to average 37.9 points for Illinois. The Illini also have made 88 3-pointers through nine games, converting 39.6 percent, which is 30th-best nationally. UNLV simply doesn’t have the shooters to keep up, having made 27.7 percent of 3-pointers.

Edge: Illinois

Frontcourt

The Rebels’ best path to victory is inside, where they hold a substantial edge. Led by Shakur Juiston and Mbacke Diong, UNLV is among the national leaders in offensive rebounding (14.7 average), rebound margin (plus-11), rebounds per game (41.0) and blocked shots per game (5.0). The Illini have been outrebounded by an average of 3.4.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

There is quite a drop-off from Illinois’ starters to its bench, with the top reserve (guard Andres Feliz) averaging 6.4 points. Amauri Hardy averages 10.3 points for the Rebels and is treated like a co-starter at point guard. Bryce Hamilton (6.7 points) and Tervell Beck (6.0 points, 3.4 rebounds) also have had their moments.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

UNLV is on the road for the first time, and the Rebels should find themselves in a hostile environment. The Illini have played the nation’s fifth-toughest schedule, according to Kenpom, which makes their 2-7 record deceiving.

Edge: Illinois

Betting line

Illinois -7; total 151

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.