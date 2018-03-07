UNLV Basketball

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2018 - 11:47 am
 

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will streamed on Stadium on Facebook:

Backcourt

Will UNLV’s Jovan Mooring break out of his shooting slump? If he does, the Rebels should win. If not, the game will be interesting, to say the least. Mooring seldom stays cold this long, so give him the benefit of the doubt the shots will fall.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

This should be a mismatch, but the Rebels’ Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston struggled against Air Force in the first two meetings. The Falcons have figured out how to take both players out of their games and put all the pressure on UNLV’s guards. Rebels coach Marvin Menzies promised some new wrinkles, and maybe that includes finding ways to get the ball inside.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Rebels have received inconsistent play off their bench, but Air Force has the luxury of going deep. Lavelle Scottie, who leads the Falcons with 11.8 points per game, has come off the bench the past two games.

Edge: Air Force

Intangibles

With a five-game losing streak, UNLV can’t be in a good place mentally. Air Force isn’t exactly on fire, having losing five of seven games, but is coming off a 22-point victory over San Jose State.

Edge: Air Force

Betting line

UNLV 10½; total 146½

