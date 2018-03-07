Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will streamed on Stadium on Facebook:
Backcourt
Will UNLV’s Jovan Mooring break out of his shooting slump? If he does, the Rebels should win. If not, the game will be interesting, to say the least. Mooring seldom stays cold this long, so give him the benefit of the doubt the shots will fall.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
This should be a mismatch, but the Rebels’ Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston struggled against Air Force in the first two meetings. The Falcons have figured out how to take both players out of their games and put all the pressure on UNLV’s guards. Rebels coach Marvin Menzies promised some new wrinkles, and maybe that includes finding ways to get the ball inside.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
The Rebels have received inconsistent play off their bench, but Air Force has the luxury of going deep. Lavelle Scottie, who leads the Falcons with 11.8 points per game, has come off the bench the past two games.
Edge: Air Force
Intangibles
With a five-game losing streak, UNLV can’t be in a good place mentally. Air Force isn’t exactly on fire, having losing five of seven games, but is coming off a 22-point victory over San Jose State.
Edge: Air Force
Betting line
UNLV 10½; total 146½
