Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies points to the court as his team plays UNR during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV fans chant before the start of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV mascot Hey Reb! entertains fans before the start of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV players at the start of a time out during the second half of a basketball game against UNR at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. UNR won 101-75. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will streamed on Stadium on Facebook:

Backcourt

Will UNLV’s Jovan Mooring break out of his shooting slump? If he does, the Rebels should win. If not, the game will be interesting, to say the least. Mooring seldom stays cold this long, so give him the benefit of the doubt the shots will fall.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

This should be a mismatch, but the Rebels’ Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston struggled against Air Force in the first two meetings. The Falcons have figured out how to take both players out of their games and put all the pressure on UNLV’s guards. Rebels coach Marvin Menzies promised some new wrinkles, and maybe that includes finding ways to get the ball inside.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Rebels have received inconsistent play off their bench, but Air Force has the luxury of going deep. Lavelle Scottie, who leads the Falcons with 11.8 points per game, has come off the bench the past two games.

Edge: Air Force

Intangibles

With a five-game losing streak, UNLV can’t be in a good place mentally. Air Force isn’t exactly on fire, having losing five of seven games, but is coming off a 22-point victory over San Jose State.

Edge: Air Force

Betting line

UNLV 10½; total 146½

