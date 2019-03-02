Breaking down UNLV’s game against Boise State

UNLV's Kris Clyburn will be playing his final home game for the Rebels on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Boise State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham will play their final home game for the Rebels, and they have played well their senior seasons. Clyburn averages 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds, and Robotham is at 9.3 points and 4.8 assists. Teammate Amauri Hardy averages 13.3 points. Boise State goes with a four-guard lineup, with three players averaging in double figures, led by Justinian Jessup at 13.8.

Edge: Boise State

Frontcourt

UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe has struggled with consistency down the stretch, but remains in the running for Mountain West Freshman of the Year with 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Teammate Mbacke Diong averages 6.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. For Boise State, David Wacker averages 2.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Broncos go nine deep, and eight have started at least four games. UNLV has received some good contributions off the bench, such as Nick Blair with 6.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, but it has been consistent.

Edge: Boise State

Intangibles

The Rebels won the first meeting at Boise State 83-72, and the Broncos have lost six of their past seven games, including four in a row. UNLV is fighting for a first-round bye in the conference tournament, though the Rebels are coming off back-to-back losses.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -2; total 144

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.