Breaking down UNLV’s game against Indiana State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Indiana State at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

UNLV's Kris Clyburn (1). Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5). Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) high-fives forward Tervell Beck (14). Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Indiana State at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu:

Backcourt

Indiana State is the nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 44.5 percent, and it made 9 of 16 in Saturday’s 72-67 victory over Colorado. Three starting guards average at least 13.5 points per game. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham combined to score 33 points in defeating Hawaii 73-59 on Saturday.

Edge: Indiana State

Frontcourt

UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe continues to improve, having posted back-to-back double-doubles. The combination of Ntambwe, Mbacke Diong and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua helped the Rebels outrebound Hawaii 44-29. Indiana State starts four guards, with center Emondre Rickman averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Sycamores come in waves, with 10 players averaging more than 16 minutes. UNLV isn’t quite as deep, but the Rebels do bring players such as Amauri Hardy (11.5 points) and Bryce Hamilton (5.5 points) off the bench.

Edge: Indiana State

Intangibles

UNLV showed mental strength with a strong second half against the Rainbow Warriors after losing an early 13-point lead. Indiana State lives and dies (usually lives) by the 3, but if the Sycamores are off, they will have trouble given UNLV’s tremendous rebounding edge.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -2½; total 139½

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.