Breaking down UNLV’s game against Indiana State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Indiana State at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu:
Backcourt
Indiana State is the nation’s best 3-point shooting team at 44.5 percent, and it made 9 of 16 in Saturday’s 72-67 victory over Colorado. Three starting guards average at least 13.5 points per game. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham combined to score 33 points in defeating Hawaii 73-59 on Saturday.
Edge: Indiana State
Frontcourt
UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe continues to improve, having posted back-to-back double-doubles. The combination of Ntambwe, Mbacke Diong and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua helped the Rebels outrebound Hawaii 44-29. Indiana State starts four guards, with center Emondre Rickman averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
The Sycamores come in waves, with 10 players averaging more than 16 minutes. UNLV isn’t quite as deep, but the Rebels do bring players such as Amauri Hardy (11.5 points) and Bryce Hamilton (5.5 points) off the bench.
Edge: Indiana State
Intangibles
UNLV showed mental strength with a strong second half against the Rainbow Warriors after losing an early 13-point lead. Indiana State lives and dies (usually lives) by the 3, but if the Sycamores are off, they will have trouble given UNLV’s tremendous rebounding edge.
Edge: UNLV
Betting line
UNLV -2½; total 139½
