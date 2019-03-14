Breaking down UNLV’s game against San Diego State

UNLV's Kris Clyburn reacts after making a 3-point shot against New Mexico during the second half on an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center:

Backcourt

UNLV guards Kris Clyburn and Noah Robotham rightfully received All-Mountain West honors by the league media, though the coaches whiffed on Robotham. Along with Amauri Hardy, each player averaged in double-figure scoring against Mountain West competition. San Diego State’s Devin Watson averaged 15.9 points against Mountain West opponents and 15.7 overall.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

The game is likely to come down to if UNLV can make the Aztecs beat them with players other than Jalen McDaniels. He will be the best player in the game, entering with 16.0 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. UNLV’s Mbacke Diong had eight points and 15 rebounds in the previous meeting, and a similar performance will be needed again.

Edge: San Diego State

Bench

San Diego State has received almost minimal production from its reserves, though guard Jordan Schakel averaged 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds. UNLV’s Nick Blair’s defense on McDaniels was key in the last meeting and probably will be again. The Rebels have received more consistent play from their bench.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Aztecs have won 14 of the past 15 meetings. No more needs to be said.

Edge: San Diego State

Betting line

San Diego State -1½; total 138

More Rebels: Follow at reviewj ournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_ Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.