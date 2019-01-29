Breaking down UNLV’s game against UNR Tuesday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against No. 8 UNR at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNR head coach Eric Musselman works the sidelines against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNR forward Trey Porter (15) and Colorado State center Nico Carvacho (32) fight for a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNR head coach Eric Musselman works the sidelines against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNR forward Cody Martin (11) brings the ball up the court against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Colorado State forward Anthony Masinton-Bonner, left, runs into UNR guard Nisre Zouzoua in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) dribbles the ball on a breakaway during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) runs into the elbow of New Mexico Lobos center Vladimir Pinchuk (15) during the first half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies shouts to his team during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30), forward Nick Blair (20), guard Amauri Hardy (3), guard Noah Robotham (5) and New Mexico Lobos guard Keith McGee (3) watch free throws from half court after a technical foul during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) fights for a free-throw rebound against New Mexico Lobos guard Anthony Mathis (32) and forward Carlton Bragg (35) during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies, center, walks the sidelines as UNLV guard Noah Robotham (5) jogs past during the second half of the UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos NCAA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. UNLV won 74-58. Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal

Backcourt

UNR defines this era of positionless basketball, with three guards who are each 6 feet 7 inches and can also play forward. Jordan Caroline (18.7 points per game, 9.7 rebounds), Caleb Martin (18.1 points) and Cody Martin (10.9 points, 5.2 assists) are all matchup nightmares. UNLV, which is making a conference-best 41.9 percent from 3-point range against Mountain West opponents, must continue its hot shooting to have a chance.

Edge: UNR

Frontcourt

Before the injuries to the frontcourt, the Rebels would have matched up nicely here. And there is hope that Mbacke Diong (ankle) will return soon. Joel Ntambwe has stepped up for UNLV, averaging 16.9 points and 7.0 rebounds against Mountain West competition and shooting 41 percent from 3-point range. But the Rebels have been outrebounded in three of their past four games after winning that battle in the first 15. UNR 6-11 post Trey Porter (7.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) owns the size advantage.

Edge: UNR

Bench

The Wolf Pack aren’t exceptionally deep, but Jazz Johnson (11.0 points) has been a key player off the bench. UNLV coach Marvin Menzies hasn’t been afraid to throw even walk-ons on the floor, and the Rebels have had success with their reserves.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

San Diego State, with its size and length, was a terrible matchup for the Rebels, and UNR looks to be at least as challenging. Plus, the Wolf Pack didn’t play last weekend, giving them extra time to prepare. UNLV had a short turnaround after Saturday’s 94-77 loss to the Aztecs.

Edge: UNR

Betting line

UNR -9½; total 153½

