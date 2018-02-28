Breaking down UNLV’s game against UNR

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas Mack Center.

Nevada's Cody Martin on a fast break against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada's Cody Martin on a fast break against Colorado State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Nevada's Cody Martin, left, leads a fast break against Colorado State in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will televised on CBS Sports Network:

Backcourt

Losing Lindsey Drew to an Achilles injury is a major blow to the Wolf Pack, but Cody Martin has stepped in to handle the position. At 6 feet 7 inches, he is a tough matchup and has committed just two turnovers in 71 minutes since taking over over the spot. The Rebels’ Jordan Johnson is coming off a 25-point, nine-assist, six-rebound effort Sunday, keeping UNLV in the game at New Mexico before losing 91-90. Jovan Mooring has been up and down with his shooting, but has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games and 12 of 13. His availability for this game is uncertain because of an undisclosed injury.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

UNR’s Caleb Martin is in the running for Mountain West Player of the Year, averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jordan Caroline is having another big season at 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds. It will be an intriguing matchup with UNLV’s Brandon McCoy (16.8 points, 10.0 rebounds) and Shakur Juiston (14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds).

Edge: UNR

Bench

The Wolf Pack are so thin that they have brought two football players over to the team. UNLV uses an eight-player rotation and will even go nine- or 10-deep at times.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Rebels have the home-court advantage and the confidence from having won the prior meeting in Reno. But Caleb Martin didn’t play in that game because of a foot injury, and the Wolf Pack figure to be energized to avenge that 86-78 defeat.

Edge: UNR

Betting line

UNR -2; total 163

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.