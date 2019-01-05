Breaking down UNLV’s game against Wyoming

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center:
Backcourt
Wyoming’s Justin James, who averages 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, is having an all-conference type of season. Freshman Trace Young had his redshirt removed two games ago, and he delivered 16 points in each one. UNLV went to a three-guard look Wednesday against Colorado State, and all three combined to score 39 points.
Edge: Wyoming
Frontcourt
Freshmen Joel Ntambwe and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua combined for 30 points and 18 rebounds against the Rams, with JTT making 9 of 10 free throws in the first half to keep UNLV competitive. Wyoming’s Hunter Thompson averages 11.8 points.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
The Cowboys have been without Hunter Maldonado (nerve) and Jake Hendricks (knee), severely hurting their depth. UNLV is in a similar situation because of the losses of Shakur Juiston (knee) and Cheickna Dembele (hand). But the Rebels are better able to absorb those injuries.
Edge: UNLV
Intangibles
Wyoming has lost six of its past eight games, and the Cowboys haven’t won at UNLV since 2003.
Edge: UNLV
Betting line
UNLV -12½; total 144½
