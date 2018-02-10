Breaking down UNLV’s game against Wyoming on Saturday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 5 p.m. Saturday.

UNLV guard Jovan Mooring (30) drives towards the hoop pass Wyoming guard Jeremy Lieberman (11) during the first half of a NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Jan 25, 2017; Laramie, WY, USA; UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. (Troy Babbitt/USA Today Sports)

Wyoming Cowboys guard Justin James (1) looks to pass against UNLV Runnin' Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) during the first half at Arena-Auditorium. (Troy Babbitt/USA Today Sports)

Backcourt

UNLV’s Jovan Mooring is playing with energy and passion, and Jordan Johnson is doing a great job of getting the ball to the right players and creating scoring opportunities for himself. Wyoming’s Justin James averages 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Having the bigs play closer to the basket has been an effective adjustment for the Rebels, who are getting strong play from Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston. For Wyoming, Hayden Dalton comes in averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Cowboys get quality play off the bench from players such as Louis Adams (9.1 points), Alexander Aka Gorski (5.9 points) and Nyaires Redding (4.2 points).

Edge: Wyoming

Intangibles

Which UNLV team will show? It’s anyone’s guess.

Edge: Wyoming

Betting line

UNLV -6½; total 162

