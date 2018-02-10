UNLV Basketball

Breaking down UNLV’s game against Wyoming on Saturday

By Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2018 - 11:36 am
 

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 5 p.m. Saturday:

Backcourt

UNLV’s Jovan Mooring is playing with energy and passion, and Jordan Johnson is doing a great job of getting the ball to the right players and creating scoring opportunities for himself. Wyoming’s Justin James averages 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Having the bigs play closer to the basket has been an effective adjustment for the Rebels, who are getting strong play from Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston. For Wyoming, Hayden Dalton comes in averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

The Cowboys get quality play off the bench from players such as Louis Adams (9.1 points), Alexander Aka Gorski (5.9 points) and Nyaires Redding (4.2 points).

Edge: Wyoming

Intangibles

Which UNLV team will show? It’s anyone’s guess.

Edge: Wyoming

Betting line

UNLV -6½; total 162

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
UNLV Basketball Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like