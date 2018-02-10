Breaking down UNLV’s game against Wyoming on Saturday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 5 p.m. Saturday:
Backcourt
UNLV’s Jovan Mooring is playing with energy and passion, and Jordan Johnson is doing a great job of getting the ball to the right players and creating scoring opportunities for himself. Wyoming’s Justin James averages 18.5 points and 6.4 rebounds.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
Having the bigs play closer to the basket has been an effective adjustment for the Rebels, who are getting strong play from Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston. For Wyoming, Hayden Dalton comes in averaging 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
The Cowboys get quality play off the bench from players such as Louis Adams (9.1 points), Alexander Aka Gorski (5.9 points) and Nyaires Redding (4.2 points).
Edge: Wyoming
Intangibles
Which UNLV team will show? It’s anyone’s guess.
Edge: Wyoming
Betting line
UNLV -6½; total 162
