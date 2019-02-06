Breaking down UNLV’s game at Boise State Wednesday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena.

BOISE, Idaho — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Boise State at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Taco Bell Arena:

Backcourt

Derrick Alston, Alex Hobbs and Justinian Jessup have combined to average 44.7 points against Mountain West opponents. At 6 feet 8 inches, Alston is a particularly tough matchup for opponents. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn (15.1-point scoring average) and Amauri Hardy (13.1) also have produced in conference play.

Edge: Boise State

Frontcourt

Joel Ntambwe is the Rebels’ answer to Alston, a 6-9 player who is difficult to defend. He averages 16 points and 6.6 rebounds in conference play. David Wacker is Boise State’s lone expected starter, averaging four points and 3.7 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Nine Broncos have seen action in at least eight Mountain West games, and all but one average double-digit minutes. UNLV has reached deep into bench because of injuries, and the Rebels have received some quality production at times.

Edge: Boise State

Intangibles

Taco Bell has not been a pleasant place for the Rebels, who have lost five in a row there and six of seven.

Edge: Boise State

Betting line

Boise State -6; total 147

