Breaking down UNLV’s game at Colorado State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Colorado State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado:
Backcourt
Colorado State’s J.D. Paige is a dangerous shooter, having made 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers. He also averages 15.3 points per game. UNLV’s trio of Kris Clyburn (14.6), Amauri Hardy (14.0) and Noah Robotham (10.9) average in double figures against Mountain West competition.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
Nico Carvacho is putting up big numbers for the Rams, averaging 16.3 points and 13.0 rebounds, with those numbers rising to 18.1 and 13.4 in conference play. UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe is at 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds overall, with those averages being close to his production in conference play.
Edge: Colorado State
Bench
Injuries have affected the Rams ability to go deep. UNLV will play a lot of reserves, but who produces when is often a mystery. Nick Blair (6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds) is the top and most consistent player off the bench for the Rebels.
Edge: UNLV
Intangibles
The Rebels have the fifth seed locked up for next week’s Mountain West tournament, so they aren’t pressured to win this game. Colorado State also had the home-court edge, though it likely won’t be an overly intimidating atmosphere.
Edge: Colorado State
Betting line
Colorado State -3; total 151
