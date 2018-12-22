Breaking down UNLV’s game at Hawaii Saturday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Hawaii at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jahshire Hardnett (0) is pressured by UNLV Rebels forwards Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) and Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

UNLV Rebels cheerleaders hype the crowd on a timeout against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Hawaii at 2 p.m. Saturday at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu:

Backcourt

Hawaii’s Brocke Stepteau is making 46 percent of his 3-pointers, and Drew Buggs leads the Big West Conference with 5.4 assists per game. UNLV has to hope that Noah Robotham’s 4-for-8 3-point shooting last Saturday against Brigham Young that included the winning shot snapped him out of his slump.

Edge: Hawaii

Frontcourt

Shakur Juiston is gone for perhaps the entire season, a tremendous blow to the Rebels. But Mbacke Diong (8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds) and Joel Ntambwe (7 of 9 from 3-point range in the past three games) could help make up the difference. Hawaii’s Zigmars Raimo leads the Big West in shooting at 62.9 percent.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Rebels coach Marvin Menzies hasn’t been afraid to go deep into his bench, which is shortened a little due to Juiston’s knee injury. Samuta Avea (5.6 points, 4.7 rebounds) is the Rainbow Warriors’ top player off the bench.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

As the host team, the Warriors will have the comfort of being in their home arena, making this more of an away than neutral game for the Rebels.

Edge: Hawaii

Betting line

Pick; total 138

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.