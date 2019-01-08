Breaking down UNLV’s game at New Mexico Tuesday

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Tuesday at DreamStyle Arena-The Pit.

UNLV Rebels mascot Hey Reb! celebrates with fans during the second half of a basketball game against Wyoming at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against New Mexico at 8 p.m. Tuesday at DreamStyle Arena-The Pit:

Backcourt

Anthony Mathis was named Mountain West player of the week after scoring 27 points to lead New Mexico to an 85-58 victory over UNR. He averages 16.4 points for the season, and has made 44.2 percent of his 3-pointers. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn and Amauri Hardy have combined to average 24.2 points.

Edge: New Mexico

Frontcourt

The Rebels’ Joel Ntambwe is putting himself in serious consideration for conference Freshman of the Year, coming off a 31-point, 10-rebound performance against Wyoming. He averages 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds and is shooting 40.4 percent from 3-point range. Kansas transfer Carlton Bragg (10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds) is a huge addition for the Lobos.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

New Mexico coach Paul Weir doesn’t have a true starting lineup, meaning everyone contributes in an especially meaningful way. It’s quite an advantage, especially at high altitude. UNLV can go fairly far into its bench as well, with Mbacke Diong (6.4 points, 6.6 rebounds) its top reserve.

Edge: New Mexico

Intangibles

UNLV might catch the Lobos still celebrating their victory over UNR. It’s difficult to imagine New Mexico, which hadn’t shown signs until then of being a conference powerhouse, replicating that kind of performance.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

New Mexico -4; total 154½

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.