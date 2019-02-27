Breaking down UNLV’s game at No. 12 UNR

UNLV's Amauri Hardy shoots around UNR's Josh Hall during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

RENO — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against No. 12 UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center:

Backcourt

UNR’s Caleb Martin (foot and ankle) and Cody Martin (hip) are hobbled, which gives UNLV an opening. Caleb Martin averages 19.3 points and 4.9 rebounds, and Cody Martin averages 10.7 points and 5.2 assists. UNLV’s backcourt has picked up its game in Mountain West play, with each player averaging in double figures.

Edge: UNR

Frontcourt

The Wolf Pack’s Jordan Caroline (Achilles tendon) also is dealing with health problems. He is a load when healthy, averaging 18.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. UNLV’s Mbacke Diong continues to become a force in the middle, totaling 26 rebounds over the past two games and adding some offense with 16 points.

Edge: UNR

Bench

Nick Blair has become the Rebels’ top and most consistent reserve, averaging 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. The bench beyond him hasn’t been as consistent. UNR faces a similar situation with Tre’Shawn Thurman averaging 7.3 points and 5.6 rebounds and not getting much else.

Edge: UNR

Intangibles

UNLV took advantage of a short-handed Wolf Pack team last season, and the Rebels could have the opportunity to do so again. They have to play at their top level and hope for an off game by UNR, but there is an opening.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNR -17; total 152½

