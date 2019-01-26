Breaking down UNLV’s game at San Diego State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Viejas Arena.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) goes up for a shot against San Diego State Aztecs forward Jalen McDaniels (5) and forward Malik Pope (21) at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

SAN DIEGO — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Diego State at 5 p.m. Saturday at Viejas Arena:

Backcourt

No Mountain West team is hotter from outside than UNLV, in the past three games making 14 of 28 3-pointers at Air Force, 15 of 31 against San Jose State and 14 of 25 against New Mexico. Shoot like that at San Diego State, and the Rebels should have every chance to win.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

San Diego State’s athletic 6-foot-10-inch Jalen McDaniels is a matchup nightmare, averaging 16.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. Teammate Matt Mitchell averages 11.4 points. UNLV’s Joel Ntambwe had his double-digit scoring streak stopped at 10 games, but still averages 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Edge: San Diego State

Bench

Losing Jordan Schakel (8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds) to a sprained ankle is a setback for the Aztecs, who aren’t exceptionally deep. For UNLV, it seems like a different person each night has a big coming out. Against New Mexico on Tuesday, it was Nick Blair with 26 points. Who’s next?

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Aztecs have the upper hand in this series, having won 11 of the past 12 meetings and nine of 10 in San Diego. And with school back in session, the Aztecs’ enthusiastic student section should be out in force.

Edge: San Diego State

Betting line

San Diego State -4; total 143½

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.