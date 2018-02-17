Breaking down UNLV’s game at San Diego State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at San Diego State at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network:
Backcourt
Having Trey Kell (sprained ankle) back in the lineup is huge for the Aztecs. Kell, who averages 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, got injured early in the first meeting, an 88-78 UNLV victory on Jan. 27. Devin Watson averages 13.1 and 4.1 assists for the Aztecs, and Jeremy Hemsley averages 8.3 points.
Edge: San Diego State
Frontcourt
Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston each scored 21 points for UNLV in the first game, and they combined for 18 rebounds. Both are coming off sub-par shooting games, combining to go 4-of-19 in Wednesday’s 81-73 victory over Air Force, but generally have been playing well. Plus, Tervell Beck continues to improve, and scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting against the Falcons.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
Kris Clyburn looks more comfortable coming off the bench than starting for the Rebels, and UNLV also receives valuable minutes from Amauri Hardy and Mbacke Diong.
Edge: UNLV
Intangibles
This isn’t one of the better San Diego State teams, and UNLV heads into this game as the more talented side. But the Rebels haven’t won at Viejas Arena since 2013, and Aztecs fans usually make it a very difficult place for them to play.
Edge: San Diego State
Betting line
San Diego State -4½; total 156½
