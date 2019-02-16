Breaking down UNLV’s game at San Jose State

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) takes a shot against San Jose State Spartans in the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against San Jose State at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Event Center in San Jose, California:

Backcourt

Noah Baumann is capable of getting hot from outside and keeping the Spartans within striking distance. He’s making 47.8 percent of his 3-point attempts, higher than the 42.0 percent he shoots overall. UNLV’s Kris Clyburn, Amauri Hardy and Noah Robotham combine to average 35.2 points.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Mbacke Diong has made a big difference defensively since being reinserted into UNLV’s starting lineup three games ago. He has four blocked shots over that span, and his presence forces opponents to alter other shots. Michael Steadman averages 12.9 points and 8.0 rebounds for the Spartans.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

San Jose State goes eight deep, but it’s not quality depth. UNLV has been hit and miss with reserves, but the Rebels have more talent to bring off the bench.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

The Spartans have played only one Mountain West team to within single digits, losing 73-71 in double overtime to Air Force on Jan. 26. Since then, they have lost by 30 points at Utah State, 11 to San Diego State, 48 at Boise State and 32 at New Mexico. If this game is at all close down the stretch, it will feel like a loss for UNLV.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -13; total 147½

