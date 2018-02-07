Breaking down UNLV’s game at UNR Wednesday

RENO — Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at UNR at 8 p.m. Wednesday:

Backcourt

UNR’s Lindsey Drew (6 feet 4 inches) and Kendall Stephens (6-7) present a tough matchup problem, and they combine to average 20.4 points. If UNLV is to have much of a chance, Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring need to take and make shots. Johnson is an underrated shooter who is a true pass-first point, and when Mooring is on, he’s capable of shooting UNLV to victory. When he’s not …

Edge: UNR

Frontcourt

Good luck against a Wolf Pack front line of Jordan Caroline (16.7 points, 8.8 rebounds), Caleb Martin (19.8 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Cody Martin (13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds). Caroline or Caleb Martin would be a strong Mountain West Player of the Year candidate, but likely will split votes and fall to Boise State’s Chandler Hutchison. UNLV’s Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston won’t face a bigger challenge in conference play.

Edge: UNR

Bench

Kris Clyburn has found a good role in coming off the bench for UNLV, and the Rebels still rely on Mbacke Diong to be a defensive stopper inside. Amauri Hardy provides quality minutes at point guard. The Wolf Pack don’t go as deep.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

Lawlor Events Center will be an electric atmosphere. Not a great situation to walk into.

Edge: UNR

Betting line

UNR -9; total 162½

