Breaking down UNLV’s game at Utah State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game at Utah State at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will streamed on ESPN3:

Backcourt

Utah State’s Sam Merrill and Koby McEwen form one of the Mountain West’s most effective backcourts, which the Rebels all know all too well. Merrill made the winning 3-pointer in their Jan. 6 meeting, and McEwen delivered the dagger shortly afterward. The Aggies rely heavily on Merrill. He leads the conference with 35.3 minutes per game, and is shooting 50.5 percent, including 46.4 percent from 3-point range. Merrill and McEwen also combine to average 31.3 points.

Edge: Utah State

Frontcourt

Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston have the opportunity to dominate inside for UNLV because the Aggies really can’t match up with them. Both players are averaging double-doubles, with McCoy at 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds and Juiston at 14.5 and 10.1. If they put up those kinds of numbers in this game, UNLV should have every chance to beat Utah State.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Utah State isn’t afraid to go deep, and nine players average double figures in minutes in Mountain West play. The Rebels generally go eight deep, and it’s hit and miss on the production.

Edge: Utah State

Intangibles

Both teams are on four-game losing streaks, and the winner gets the No. 7 seed in next week’s conference tournament. Utah State is one of the more difficult venues for opposing teams, and that could make the difference.

Edge: Utah State

Betting line

Pick ‘em; total 155

