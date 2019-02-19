Breaking down UNLV’s game at Wyoming

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming:
Backcourt
Wyoming’s Justin James is one of the Mountain West’s top players, averaging a league-leading 20.7 points to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He’s also a matchup problem at 6 feet 7 inches. UNLV’s Amauri Hardy and Kris Clyburn combine to average 26.3 points.
Edge: Wyoming
Frontcourt
Joel Ntambwe helped rescue UNLV on Saturday at San Jose State, scoring 20 points in the 71-64 victory. Teammate Mbacke Diong has 35 blocked shots and averages 6.5 rebounds, and his 5-of-6 shooting was key against the Spartans. Hunter Thompson averages 10.2 points for the Cowboys. They have been outrebounded by nearly seven per game.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
Both teams are similar when it comes to how far down the bench each goes. The Rebels have received a little bit better production from their reserves.
Edge: UNLV
Intangibles
Winning at Wyoming is usually a challenge for the Rebels, who have lost their past three trips there. Five of the Cowboys’ six victories have occurred at home.
Edge: Wyoming
Betting line
UNLV -6; total 141½
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.