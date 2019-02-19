MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Breaking down UNLV’s game at Wyoming

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 19, 2019 - 11:15 am
 

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Wyoming at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming:

Backcourt

Wyoming’s Justin James is one of the Mountain West’s top players, averaging a league-leading 20.7 points to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He’s also a matchup problem at 6 feet 7 inches. UNLV’s Amauri Hardy and Kris Clyburn combine to average 26.3 points.

Edge: Wyoming

Frontcourt

Joel Ntambwe helped rescue UNLV on Saturday at San Jose State, scoring 20 points in the 71-64 victory. Teammate Mbacke Diong has 35 blocked shots and averages 6.5 rebounds, and his 5-of-6 shooting was key against the Spartans. Hunter Thompson averages 10.2 points for the Cowboys. They have been outrebounded by nearly seven per game.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Both teams are similar when it comes to how far down the bench each goes. The Rebels have received a little bit better production from their reserves.

Edge: UNLV

Intangibles

Winning at Wyoming is usually a challenge for the Rebels, who have lost their past three trips there. Five of the Cowboys’ six victories have occurred at home.

Edge: Wyoming

Betting line

UNLV -6; total 141½

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

