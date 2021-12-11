Bryce Hamilton, Donovan Williams power UNLV past Hartford
Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points Saturday and junior wing Donovan Williams added 32 points to power UNLV to a victory over Hartford at Michelob Ultra Arena.
Senior point guard Jordan McCabe controlled pace and tempo en route to 11 assists for the Rebels (6-5), who shot 51.9 percent from the floor.
Hartford is 1-8.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
