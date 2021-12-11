Bryce Hamilton, Donovan Williams power UNLV past Hartford

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points Saturday and junior wing Donovan Williams added 32 points to power UNLV to a victory over Hartford at Michelob Ultra Arena.

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) looks to shoot while Hartford Hawks guard Briggs McClain (11) defends and guard Romain Boxus (3) follows during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan McCabe (5) drives around Hartford Hawks guard Moses Flowers (4) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Reece Brown (15) jumps for the ball against Hartford Hawks guard Romain Boxus (3) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. At left is Hartford Hawks forward Hunter Marks (0).(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hartford Hawks head coach John Gallagher shouts from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game against the UNLV Rebels at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels forward Donovan Williams (3) shoots against Hartford Hawks guard Romain Boxus (3) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Marvin Coleman (31) signals to a referee during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game against the Hartford Hawks at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

UNLV Rebels guard Josh Baker (22) defends Hartford Hawks guard Cameron McCravy (5) during the first half of an NCAA mens college basketball game at Michelob Ultra Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Senior wing Bryce Hamilton scored 33 points Saturday and junior wing Donovan Williams added 32 to power UNLV to a 95-78 victory over Hartford at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Senior point guard Jordan McCabe controlled pace and tempo en route to 11 assists for the Rebels (6-5), who shot 51.9 percent from the floor.

Hartford is 1-8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

