Bryce Hamilton erupts for 45 points in UNLV’s upset of Rams
UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 45 points to spark the Rebels to an 88-74 victory over Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.
The Rebels improved to 12-9 and 3-3 in the Mountain West.
