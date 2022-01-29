Bryce Hamilton erupts for 45 points in UNLV’s upset of Rams

UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 45 points to spark the Rebels to a Mountain West victory over Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena.

UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, center, drives to the basket between Colorado State forward Jalen Lake, left, and guard John Tonje during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State forward Dischon Thomas (11) defends a pass under the basket by UNLV guard Michael Nuga during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

Colorado State forward David Roddy pulls down a defensive rebound against UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 45 points to spark the Rebels to an 88-74 victory over Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rebels improved to 12-9 and 3-3 in the Mountain West.

