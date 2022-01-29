47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
UNLV Basketball

Bryce Hamilton erupts for 45 points in UNLV’s upset of Rams

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2022 - 8:17 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2022 - 8:58 pm
UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, center, drives to the basket between Colorado State forward Jalen La ...
UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, center, drives to the basket between Colorado State forward Jalen Lake, left, and guard John Tonje during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)
Colorado State forward Dischon Thomas (11) defends a pass under the basket by UNLV guard Michae ...
Colorado State forward Dischon Thomas (11) defends a pass under the basket by UNLV guard Michael Nuga during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)
Colorado State forward David Roddy pulls down a defensive rebound against UNLV during an NCAA c ...
Colorado State forward David Roddy pulls down a defensive rebound against UNLV during an NCAA college basketball game at Moby Arena, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Jon Austria/The Coloradoan via AP)

UNLV senior guard Bryce Hamilton scored a career-high 45 points to spark the Rebels to an 88-74 victory over Colorado State on Friday at Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The Rebels improved to 12-9 and 3-3 in the Mountain West.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
Las Vegas man sells one of the world’s rarest coins for $12M
2
Wrong-way driver leads to closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
Wrong-way driver leads to closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
3
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
Tropicana resort could be in for some big changes
4
Nevada official: ‘Worst of the omicron wave is over’ in Clark County
Nevada official: ‘Worst of the omicron wave is over’ in Clark County
5
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Chances of F1 race on the Las Vegas Strip are ‘very real’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST