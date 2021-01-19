Bryce Hamilton helps UNLV pull away from New Mexico
Junior wing Bryce Hamilton scored eight straight points late in the second half Monday night to propel UNLV (4-6, 2-2 Mountain West) to a 53-46 victory over New Mexico (4-8, 0-8) at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Hamilton had a game-high 14 points for the Rebels, who shot 36.7 percent from the floor.
