Bryce Hamilton helps UNLV pull away from New Mexico

Junior wing Bryce Hamilton scored eight straight points late in the second half Monday night to propel UNLV to a victory over New Mexico at the Thomas Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) dribbles past New Mexico Lobos guard Isaiah Marin (0) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen in the stands during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger coaches during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels head coach T.J. Otzelberger coaches guard Bryce Hamilton (13), forward Edoardo Del Cadia (10) and forward Mbacke Diong (34) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) misses on a dunk as New Mexico Lobos forward Rod Brown (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels forward Moses Wood (1) blocks a shot from New Mexico Lobos forward Rod Brown (5) during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

UNLV Rebels guard Nick Blake (22) makes a three point shot as New Mexico Lobos guard Javonte Johnson (13) defends during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Junior wing Bryce Hamilton scored eight straight points late in the second half Monday night to propel UNLV (4-6, 2-2 Mountain West) to a 53-46 victory over New Mexico (4-8, 0-8) at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Hamilton had a game-high 14 points for the Rebels, who shot 36.7 percent from the floor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

