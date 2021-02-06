Bryce Hamilton returns, sparks UNLV past Air Force

Bryce Hamilton had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in his return from an ankle injury, leading UNLV to a 68-58 win over Air Force at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels forward Devin Tillis (30) shoots over Air Force Falcons forward Nikc Jackson (22) in the first half during an NCAA mens basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bryce Hamilton had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and UNLV ended a three-game losing streak with a 68-58 win over Air Force on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

