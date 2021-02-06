Bryce Hamilton returns, sparks UNLV past Air Force
Bryce Hamilton had 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and UNLV ended a three-game losing streak with a 68-58 win over Air Force on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Monday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
