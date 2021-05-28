96°F
UNLV Basketball

Bryce Hamilton to stay with UNLV basketball program

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2021 - 1:14 pm
 
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) in ...
UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) shoots over Utah State Aggies guard Marco Anthony (44) in the second half during the Mountain West conference men's college basketball tournament on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

UNLV wing Bryce Hamilton is staying with the program, but will continue to go through the NBA draft process, a person close the Rebels program confirmed Friday.

Hamilton, whose move was first reported by The Stadium, was UNLV’s leading scorer the previous two seasons, averaging 17.9 points and 6.0 rebounds as a junior in 2020-21. He also averaged 16 points during his sophomore season of 2019-20 earning All-Mountain West honors.

The 6-foot-4-inch Hamilton entered the transfer portal after the season and received interest from high major programs across the country.

But the Rebels revamped their roster and re-recruited the Pasadena, California, native. He’s one of three retuning scholarship players, joining Marvin Coleman and Reece Brown.

Sam Gordon can be reached at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bysamgordon on Twitter.

