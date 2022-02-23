Bryce Hamilton’s heroics give UNLV first sweep of UNR since 2012-13

For the first time since the 2012-13 season, UNLV has swept the season series against UNR thanks to another strong outing from Bryce Hamilton.

UNLV's David Muoka block a shot by Nevada's K.J. Hymes during Tuesday game at Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 22, 2022. UNLV won 62-54. Photo by Andy Barron/RGJ.

UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger talks to his players in the second half of a men’s basketball game against the Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton shoots over Nevada's Tré Coleman during Tuesday game at Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 22, 2022. Photo by Andy Barron/RGJ.

UNLV's Bryce Hamilton shoots against Nevada's Will Baker during Tuesday game at Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 22, 2022. UNLV won 62-54. Photo by Andy Barron/RGJ.

The last time UNLV swept a season series from its in-state rival, senior wing Bryce Hamilton was in middle school

“I don’t know what I was doing,” he said ahead of Tuesday’s game. “I was probably playing basketball somewhere.”

Facing UNR with a chance to sweep the season series for the first time since the 2012-13 season, Hamilton’s second half heroics propelled UNLV to a 62-54 win at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

“My coaches and my teammates have that confidence in me to be able to make plays,” Hamilton said. “I’m just grateful to be in that position.”

It was the Rebels’ third consecutive win, and keeps them in the coveted fifth seed of the Mountain West tournament, a spot that guarantees a first-round bye. After taking over a program which hadn’t beaten UNR in eight straight games, UNLV coach Kevin Kruger is now 2-0 against the Wolf Pack.

“Every win feels great, it really does,” he said. “But I’d be lying and I’m not going to pretend to be naive to the rivalry, it’s going to be great back home.”

With UNR missing senior Desmond Cambridge, one of their best perimeter defenders, Hamilton and the Rebels (17-11, 9-6 Mountain West) started hot. The Mountain West’s leading scorer had eight quick points, highlighted by a massive stepback 3-pointer with 14:31 remaining in the first half.

It was the last basket Hamilton made before the break. He missed his next five shots and UNLV scored just two points in the final six minutes of the first half.

Turnovers were the biggest difference though. Entering Tuesday’s game, the Rebels averaged 11.3 giveaways per game. By halftime, UNLV already had racked up nine. Three of those turnovers were defensive rebounds which the Rebels fumbled out of bounds, and the Wolf Pack (12-14, 6-9) punished by immediately scoring each time.

UNLV’s defense kept it in the game. UNR junior Grant Sherfield, who didn’t play in the teams’ first matchup, had 10 points on 12 shots in the first half. Instead, the Wolf Pack found success by pounding the ball into the paint through redshirt sophomore Will Baker and junior Warren Washington.

Despite UNLV’s struggles, it only trailed 26-23 at the break.

The Rebels weren’t behind for long, though. Juniors Donovan Williams and David Muoka gave UNLV a spark early in the second half and helped power a 13-1 run near the 16 minute mark. With the lead restored and some auxiliary scoring, Hamilton took over. He scored 19 in the second half, finishing with 27 points. Muoka added six points and six rebounds, and junior Justin Webster had eight points off the bench as well.

“In the second half, we had a lot better movement,” Kruger said. “Guys were a lot more ready to catch-and-shoot or drive and make plays for each other.”

Sherfield led UNR with 19 points and Washington scored 12 and had 11 rebounds. Only five Wolf Pack players scored.

UNLV returns to the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday to host Boise State. The Rebels lost to the Broncos 69-63 in Idaho when the teams met earlier this season.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.