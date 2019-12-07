62°F
UNLV Basketball

BYU rides 3-pointers to 83-50 victory over UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 1:52 pm
 

SALT LAKE CITY — Brigham Young took control early by making nearly 70 percent of its 3-pointers in the first half, and the Cougars had little trouble in beating UNLV 83-50 on Saturday at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Cougars (7-4) took a 46-25 halftime lead and built on it in the final 20 minutes as UNLV (4-7) had no answers.

Donnie Tillman scored 13 points for the Rebels, and Nick Blair added 10.

Four Cougars reached double figures, led by Dalton Nixon’s 17 points.

UNLV is off until Dec. 18 against Pacific at the Thomas & Mack Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

