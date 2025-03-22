Candidate emerges in UNLV basketball coaching search

The UNLV men’s basketball coaching candidate developed a reputation as a top recruiter before becoming a head coach.

Arkansas State head coach Bryan Hodgson talks with Arkansas State forward Dyondre Dominguez during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

Arkansas State head coach Bryan Hodgson works with his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Second-year Arkansas State coach Bryan Hodgson has emerged as a candidate in the search for the next UNLV men’s basketball coach, sources told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

Hodgson wasn’t a name that appeared on any watch lists for the role in the week since fourth-year Rebels coach Kevin Kruger was fired, but sources said he has been in contact with the program as the process continues.

The 37-year-old joined Arkansas State after spending the previous four seasons as an assistant at Alabama, where he gained a reputation as a top recruiter.

He’s led the Red Wolves to back-to-back seasons with more than 20 wins in his first two years, and was named a finalist for the Joe B. Hall Award as the nation’s top first-year coach last season.

Arkansas State is 25-10 this season — the most wins in program history — and shared the Sun Belt regular-season title. The Red Wolves play North Texas in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament on Sunday.

Sources said UNLV has interviewed around 25 candidates, ranging from top college talent to NBA and G League personnel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Callie Fin at cfin@reviewjournal.com. Follow @CallieJLaw on X.