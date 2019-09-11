CBSSN to televise 9 UNLV Mountain West basketball games
Half of UNLV’s Mountain West basketball schedule will be televised by CBS Sports Network. An ESPN channel will air five conference games, and the other four will be on AT&T SportsNet.
UNLV will play nine Mountain West basketball games on CBS Sports Network this season, the conference announced Wednesday.
The Mountain West released its league TV schedule, and UNLV announced times and broadcast information for its nonconference home games. Information for out-of-conference road games will be announced later.
UNLV is scheduled to be on an ESPN platform five times against conference teams. The Rebels also will play a nonconference game against Kansas State on ESPN3 on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.
They will play four conference games on AT&T SportsNet.
UNLV had just two games change dates. The Rebels’ home game against San Diego State was moved back a day to Jan. 26 and is set for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Their home game against Colorado State was moved back a day to Feb. 18 and is set for 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN.
The Rebels’ nonconference start times have not been announced.
UNLV basketball schedule
Oct. 25 — West Coast Baptist College (exhibition), 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Nov. 5 — Purdue Fort Wayne, 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Nov. 9 — Kansas State, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Nov. 12 — at California, time and TV TBA
Nov. 15 — at UCLA, time and TV TBA
Nov. 18 — Abilene Christian, 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Nov. 20 — Texas State, 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Nov. 23 — Southern Methodist, 7:30 p.m., Facebook
Nov. 26 — Jackson State, 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Nov. 30 — at Cincinnati, time and TV TBA
Dec. 4 — at Fresno State, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Dec. 7 — vs. Brigham Young at Salt Lake City, time and TV TBA
Dec. 18 — Pacific, 7 p.m., UNLVRebels.com
Dec. 21 — Robert Morris, noon, UNLVRebels.com
Dec. 28 — Eastern Michigan, noon, UNLVRebels.com
Jan. 1 — Utah State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Jan. 4 — Air Force, 7 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Jan. 8 — at Boise State, 6 p.m., ESPN3
Jan. 11 — at Wyoming, 4 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Jan. 15 — San Jose State, 8 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Jan. 18 — New Mexico, TBA, CBSSN
Jan. 22 — at UNR, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Jan. 26 — San Diego State, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 1 — at Colorado State, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Feb. 5 — at Utah State, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 8 — Fresno State, 5 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Feb. 12 — UNR, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Feb. 15 — at New Mexico, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 18 — Colorado State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 22 — at San Diego State, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 26 — Boise State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Feb. 29 — at San Jose State, 2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
March 4-7 — Mountain West tournament
All home games are at the Thomas & Mack Center. All times Pacific.