CBSSN to televise 9 UNLV Mountain West basketball games

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2019 - 3:35 pm
 
Updated September 11, 2019 - 3:40 pm

UNLV will play nine Mountain West basketball games on CBS Sports Network this season, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Mountain West released its league TV schedule, and UNLV announced times and broadcast information for its nonconference home games. Information for out-of-conference road games will be announced later.

UNLV is scheduled to be on an ESPN platform five times against conference teams. The Rebels also will play a nonconference game against Kansas State on ESPN3 on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

They will play four conference games on AT&T SportsNet.

UNLV had just two games change dates. The Rebels’ home game against San Diego State was moved back a day to Jan. 26 and is set for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Their home game against Colorado State was moved back a day to Feb. 18 and is set for 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

The Rebels’ nonconference start times have not been announced.

