CBSSN to televise 9 UNLV Mountain West basketball games

Half of UNLV’s Mountain West basketball schedule will be televised by CBS Sports Network. An ESPN channel will air five conference games, and the other four will be on AT&T SportsNet.

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) drives against Fresno State Bulldogs forward Nate Grimes (32) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

New UNLV men's basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger addresses the crowd at the Strip View Pavilion on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Otzelberger lead South Dakota State to two NCAA Tournament births in his three seasons with the Jackrabbits. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

UNLV will play nine Mountain West basketball games on CBS Sports Network this season, the conference announced Wednesday.

The Mountain West released its league TV schedule, and UNLV announced times and broadcast information for its nonconference home games. Information for out-of-conference road games will be announced later.

UNLV is scheduled to be on an ESPN platform five times against conference teams. The Rebels also will play a nonconference game against Kansas State on ESPN3 on Nov. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Thomas & Mack Center.

They will play four conference games on AT&T SportsNet.

UNLV had just two games change dates. The Rebels’ home game against San Diego State was moved back a day to Jan. 26 and is set for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. Their home game against Colorado State was moved back a day to Feb. 18 and is set for 7:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

The Rebels’ nonconference start times have not been announced.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.