Centennial standout among UNLV women’s basketball signing class

Centennial High School standout Melanie Isbell was among six players who signed national letters of intent with the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday.
Isbell, a 5-foot-4-inch point guard, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season while helping Centennial win its fourth straight state championship.
The other signees were Tianna Carter (6-foot-1 forward from Tucson, Arizona), Keyana Wilfred (6-foot-3 center from Mitchell, Nebraska), Isis Beh (6-foot-3 forward from Murray, Utah), Anna Blount (6-foot-1 foward from Stockton, California) and Jacinta Buckley (6-foot-1 guard from Spokane, Washington).
