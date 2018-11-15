UNLV Basketball

Centennial standout among UNLV women’s basketball signing class

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2018 - 8:11 pm
 

Centennial High School standout Melanie Isbell was among six players who signed national letters of intent with the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday.

Isbell, a 5-foot-4-inch point guard, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season while helping Centennial win its fourth straight state championship.

The other signees were Tianna Carter (6-foot-1 forward from Tucson, Arizona), Keyana Wilfred (6-foot-3 center from Mitchell, Nebraska), Isis Beh (6-foot-3 forward from Murray, Utah), Anna Blount (6-foot-1 foward from Stockton, California) and Jacinta Buckley (6-foot-1 guard from Spokane, Washington).

