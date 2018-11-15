Centennial standout among UNLV women’s basketball signing class

Centennial High School standout Melanie Isbell was among six players who signed national letters of intent with the UNLV women’s basketball team Wednesday.

Centennial's Melanie Isbell (2) shoots against Spring Valley's Alexus Quaadman (23) during the Sunset Region girls basketball championship at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Centennial won 75-45. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @DreaCornejo

Isbell, a 5-foot-4-inch point guard, averaged 9.2 points and 3.5 assists per game last season while helping Centennial win its fourth straight state championship.

The other signees were Tianna Carter (6-foot-1 forward from Tucson, Arizona), Keyana Wilfred (6-foot-3 center from Mitchell, Nebraska), Isis Beh (6-foot-3 forward from Murray, Utah), Anna Blount (6-foot-1 foward from Stockton, California) and Jacinta Buckley (6-foot-1 guard from Spokane, Washington).

