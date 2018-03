Alana Cesarz scored a game-high 24 points Saturday to help UNLV to an 82-61 victory over Air Force in a Mountain West women’s basketball game at Cox Pavilion.

Senior guard Danielle Miller recorded her first double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (10-13, 7-5), who had a 62-39 edge in rebounds and a 21-7 scoring advantage in points off turnovers.

Jimi Blagowsky scored 20 points and Lindsey Lewis 18 for the Falcons (2-23, 1-13), who are 0-19 against UNLV in Las Vegas.