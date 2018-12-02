Cincinnati holds off UNLV rally in 65-61 victory

Cincinnati took the lead early and never lost it in defeating UNLV 65-61 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Amauri Hardy led the Rebels with 22 points.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts to a play against Valparaiso Crusaders during the second half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV kept edging closer and closer, throwing a scare into Cincinnati, but never catching the Bearcats.

The Rebels fell behind early, and it set the tone for the rest of the game Saturday, forcing them into catch-up mode.

Cincinnati made enough plays late to hold off the Rebels and win 65-61.

That allowed Bearcats coach Mick Cronin to leave the Thomas & Mack Center a winner. He was booed by the approximate 6,000 fans before the game for spurning UNLV’s offer in 2016 to be its coach.

Cincinnati (7-1) has won seven in a row after opening the season with a 64-56 loss to Ohio State. The Bearcats have been to eight NCAA Tournaments in a row.

This was a chance for UNLV (4-3) to register a momentum-building victory, especially since the Rebels now head on the road for the first time. They play at Illinois next Saturday.

Amauri Hardy led the Rebels with 22 points, Kris Clyburn scored 12 and Bryce Hamilton 10.

Keith Williams’ 15 points topped all Cincinnati scorers, and Cane Broome added 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

