Clark’s Trey Woodbury commits to UNLV

UNLV picked up a commitment from Clark High School’s Trey Woodbury, a four-star recruit. He is the first commitment of the Rebels’ 2018 class.

In securing its first commitment for the 2018 basketball class, UNLV didn’t have to go far to find that player.

And not just any player.

The Rebels found a four-star recruit in Clark High School’s Trey Woodbury.

“We are very excited for him to stay home and be a part of the rebuilding of the Rebel program,” Woodbury’s dad, Ben, said in a Twitter message to the Review-Journal. “Coach (Marvin) Menzies and his staff did an outstanding job recruiting Trey and set themselves apart from the other Pac-12 and Big 12 schools recruiting him. We are humbled and grateful and cannot wait to see him in Scarlet and Grey.”

Woodbury, a 6-foot 4-inch guard, is rated by Rivals.com as the nation’s No. 99 recruit. He also had received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Southern California, Utah State, Air Force and Texas Christian among others.

“It was easy to see UNLV wanted Trey the most,” Vegas Elite AAU coach Rich Thornton said. “Many times, UNLV was four-deep as a staff at our games. You’re lucky to get one coach to watch. There were many times throughout July where the whole staff was there. That was a strong indication they were serious about getting him.”

Woodbury told the Review-Journal last week the Rebels were high on his list.

“I’ve been a UNLV fan since I was little,” he said. “Since I moved out here (in second grade), we’ve had season tickets. … I used to love Wink Adams and have always kind of liked the Rebels.”

At Clark last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists as the Chargers made the Class 4A state title game against Bishop Gorman.

